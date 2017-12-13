Singer Hans Raj Hans to perform with his son Navraj Hans on Tseries Mixtape Punjabi

Legendary singer Hans Raj Hans to perform with his son Navraj Hans on T-series Mixtape Punjabi. This will be their first appearance on the show where they will be reviving iconic soulful songs ‘Ae Jo Sili Sili Aundi’ and ‘Narazgi’.

For singer Hans Raj Hans, Sufi songs are a therapy which takes the audience on a soulful journey. Sufi stalwart Hans Raj Hans, a Padma Shri awardee for dedicating his life to Sufism, will be seen performing with his son on the show for the first time.The episode will feature a heartfelt melody reflecting a powerful sentiment about how music transcends beyond boundaries

Singer Hans Raj Hans, who is set to take music lovers on the soulful ride, says ​’This is the biggest feeling a father can have, singing along with his son on such big platforms. It is a nostalgic feeling for me working with Tseries on ‘Ae jo sili sili ‘ song. This song was my first few songs with Gulshan Kumar and to recreate today gives me a great feeling.’

‘I await eagerly to perform with my dad, it is a dream come true. I would always dream of one-day collaborating with my dad whom I really idolise and I’m so ​thankful to​ T-series for this. I would never have the courage to approach my dad directly​.​ It is a very prestigious moment and a lifetime opportunity for me. Our mix is very close to me and very heartwarming every time I hear it. I’m sure the audience will resonate with our performance’, says singer Navraj Hans.

Together they will create an ambiance of soulful sounds, this remake will definitely leave you craving for more. Catch their episode live on 14th December on T-series Youtube channel.