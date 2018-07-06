Singer- composer Pritam takes help of social media to locate commoner to turn him into Bollywood singer
It is not often we see common people getting picked by Bollywood celebs and made a star. But singer-composer Pritam was so impressed with the guy who sang Channa Mereya (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, 2016) that he tweeted about him and asked social media users to help him to find the singer, “Came across this video of a local Sikkimese street singer performing on #ChannaMereya, made my day. It amazes me how a song touches people at different levels. That’s the biggest high of our work, keeps me going (sic).”
Soon, local Sikkimese folks crowdfunded the street-singer’s flight ticket to Mumbai. Pritam says, “When I saw Santosh’s video online, I was really impressed. He’s here in our studio and we hope to mentor him and polish his talent.” Thrilled to be in Mumbai and soaking in the ambience, Santosh adds, “It’s all too much to take in at once. To be mentored by Pritam sir is a dream. I’ve been told that I’ll be dubb-ing for a song. I’m really looking forward to it.”
And here he is!! Santosh from Sikkim singing #ChannaMereya touched my heart. And with the help of my Twitter family & some lovely samaritans from Sikkim, I found him. He was at my studio. Enjoyed Mumbai monsoon & some music! Music does connect people, crossing all boundaries. 😇 pic.twitter.com/PIyoWBaMmu
— Pritam (@ipritamofficial) July 5, 2018
Now Santosh is under Pritam’s guidance, and he is making sure that Santosh doesn’t stop with just one song and for that he is looking a music teacher for him who can guide him, even Pritam gave Santosh some riyaaz tips.
JUST ARRIVED
- Singer- composer Pritam takes help of social media to locate commoner to turn him into Bollywood singer
- Unnao molestation: Police arrest two accused after molestation video goes viral
- Manushi Chhillar: Great experience working with Ranveer Singh
- (Watch) Ranveer Singh’s impeccable dance moves in one of his earliest videos
- Delhi University releases fourth cut off list; read on for more details
EDITOR’S PICK
The AAP Government of the Union Territory of Delhi has, apparently, won a famous victory. Or so it claims, insisting…
The US president has other things to do
What is the state of India-US relations? That question is being repeatedly asked since the much anticipated 2+2 dialogue was…
Judges’ assets: Nothing but the full truth
The judiciary is the third pillar of democracy so that judges of the Supreme Court and the 24 high courts…
The Centre’s move to drastically increase the minimum support price for kharif crops is unlikely to solve the crisis of…
India, Swiss banks and black money
Last week, the political climate was charged with accusations that the government had actually begun encouraging the promotion of black…