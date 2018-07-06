Singer- composer Pritam takes help of social media to locate commoner to turn him into Bollywood singer

It is not often we see common people getting picked by Bollywood celebs and made a star. But singer-composer Pritam was so impressed with the guy who sang Channa Mereya (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, 2016) that he tweeted about him and asked social media users to help him to find the singer, “Came across this video of a local Sikkimese street singer performing on #ChannaMereya, made my day. It amazes me how a song touches people at different levels. That’s the biggest high of our work, keeps me going (sic).”

Soon, local Sikkimese folks crowdfunded the street-singer’s flight ticket to Mumbai. Pritam says, “When I saw Santosh’s video online, I was really impressed. He’s here in our studio and we hope to mentor him and polish his talent.” Thrilled to be in Mumbai and soaking in the ambience, Santosh adds, “It’s all too much to take in at once. To be mentored by Pritam sir is a dream. I’ve been told that I’ll be dubb-ing for a song. I’m really looking forward to it.”

And here he is!! Santosh from Sikkim singing #ChannaMereya touched my heart. And with the help of my Twitter family & some lovely samaritans from Sikkim, I found him. He was at my studio. Enjoyed Mumbai monsoon & some music! Music does connect people, crossing all boundaries. 😇 pic.twitter.com/PIyoWBaMmu

Now Santosh is under Pritam’s guidance, and he is making sure that Santosh doesn’t stop with just one song and for that he is looking a music teacher for him who can guide him, even Pritam gave Santosh some riyaaz tips.