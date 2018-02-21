Singer Ankit Tiwari’s message to fiancée post engagement will melt your heart; check it out

Bollywood singer Ankit Tiwari, who shot to fame from the movie ‘Aashiqui 2’, got engaged to Pallavi Shukla. The singer shared an adorable picture of him and his fiancée on his Instagram account and wrote beautiful lines for her “I will spend an eternity loving you, caring for you, respect you, showing you every day that I hold you as high as the stars.” he wrote.

The singer came to know about Pallavi through his grandmother, Ankit’s grandmother and Pallavi were travelling in the same compartment. The two started talking and hit off instantly. The singer’s grandmother knew she had found the perfect match for her grandson, who doesn’t have time for love due to his work commitments.

The wedding journey will soon take place in full force and this will be typical North Indian wedding in Kanpur. The singer will have a grand reception in Mumbai in the end of this month. Ankit talking, about his fiancée, earlier told Mumbai Mirror “Once dadi announced that Pallavi would be the family’s daughter-in-law, everyone agreed. I’m happy that the family is happy and a little nervous too. She is a very sweet and simple girl. During our first meeting, there were 10 others seated between us.” Adding to it, he said, “I’ve introduced her (Pallavi) and her family to my work and life in Mumbai where she will live after marriage.”