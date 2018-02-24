Singer Ankit Tiwari marries Pallavi Shukla in Kanpur, shares ‘lovely’ message; [wedding photos]

Singer Ankit Tiwari married Pallavi Shukla on Friday at Kanpur. Ankit’s grandmother met Bangaluru-based engineer Pallavi on a train and she decided to make her ‘bahu’. Talking to the tabloid, Ankit said, “Once dadi announced that Pallavi would be the family’s daughter-in-law, everyone agreed. I’m happy that the family is happy and a little nervous too. She is a very sweet and simple girl. During our first meeting there were 10 others seated between us.”

He shared a wedding picture on Instagram saying that, “You are my today and all of my tomorrows!” #AnkitwedsPallavi” Another picture he shared read, “In the end ,the love you take is equal to the love you make #finallymarried #love #married #life #love”

While talking to IANS, Tiwari said, “This is one of the most beautiful days of my life as I begin a new chapter with the blessing of my family. We are all overjoyed, happy and excited to welcome Pallavi, my better half who completes me, into my life.”

Tiwari didn’t invite any Bollywood celebrity for the wedding, but will be throwing a reception party in Mumbai in the second week of March.

The “Galliyan” singer got engaged on February 20. The singer-composer also posted an image from his engagement ceremony on his Instagram account. The post read: “I will spend an eternity loving you, caring for you, respecting you, showing to you everyday that I hold you as high as the stars. #FinallyEngaged.”

Back in 2014, Tiwari was arrested after being accused of rape and molestation by his former girlfriend.