Simran’s ‘Pinjra Tod Ke’ song is a wonderful expression of freedom

Mumbai: The second song of Simran, ‘Pinjra Tod Ke’ is out today and I’m sure it will bring smile to your face. The film stars Kangan Ranaut. She does her best in the movie.

Basically, Kangana is a modern-age woman, who is career-oriented as well as loves living every moment of life. The soulful voice of Sunidhi Chauhan is adding beauty to this number penned by Priya Saraiya and composed by Sachin-Jigar.

For filmmaker Hansal Mehta, ‘Pinjra’ is a special song full of freedom, soul and heart and for Sunidhi Chauhan, she just loved singing this one.

The movie was in controversy because of credit of the film. During the trailer launch Kangana Ranaut has told her side of the story, Apurva Asrani also came forward to clarify on the controversy. The screenwriter said, “I will not participate in the negativity nor in the changing narratives of the Simran credit controversy. I spoke out then because news reports claimed Kangana called herself the writer of the film & the first poster awarded her a writing credit over mine.”

“But, now, the error of the previous poster has been corrected & fair credits have been awarded. I hope that people will refrain from provoking either party to fight, and instead take joy in the fact that the trailer of our labour of love is being well received. We hope people see the joy in our film that releases in 5 weeks,” he added.

The film is set to release on September 15.