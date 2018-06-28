Simmba: Rohit Shetty gives Ranveer Singh his biggest song with ‘Aala Re Aala Simmba Aala’

Rohit Shetty’s Simmba starring superstar Ranveer Singh is one of the biggest releases of 2018. The blockbuster director is known for his big masala entertainers and looks like he going all guns blazing to give Simmba an unprecedented scale. Rohit is currently filming the title song of Simmba, ‘Aala Re Aala Simmba Aala’ at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad and by the look of it he is shooting the biggest song.

Ranveer says in the video, “Look what is happening here! I’m shooting the biggest song of my career! Look at the number of dancers, look at the sets and how it’s been done up. It’s madness!” Rohit Shetty has teamed up with Ranveer for the first time and the director and actor duo seems to be bonding big time featuring in every behind the scenes footage that the director is putting out. Ranveer says, “Basically boss has not held back!” To which Rohit joked saying, “I’m spending a lot of money on you!” Simmba is set to release on December 28 and it is one of the most awaited films of 2018.

Ranveer, who is riding high on the success of Padmaavat that went on to do Rs. 300 crore nett in India box office, will play a cop for the first time in his career. Cop action dramas have been played by huge superstars like Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn and Rohit’s choice of Ranveer shows he is one of the biggest stars in the making. The song will be choreographed by the king of big Bollywood dance numbers Ganesh Acharya. He teams up with Ranveer after the duo gave audiences two of the biggest songs of this current decade – ‘Malhari’ and ‘Khalibali’. Ranveer calls him the best part about the song! We simply can’t wait to watch this song!