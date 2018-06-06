Simmba: Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan kick start shooting with this funny video, watch
Earlier in the day, we had reported that Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Rohit Shetty, Karan Johar and the rest of the team flew to Hyderabad to start shooting for ‘Simmba’. The film kicked off its first schedule at the much famous Ramoji Film City studio in the Andhra capital. Here’s the first glimpse of the director, producer, the Gen Y superstar-actor and the newbie actress, with the latter two sporting their respective Simmba looks.
Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan will be coming together for the first time in this remake of the Telugu blockbuster Temper. Besides this, yet another first for the film is that blockbuster director Rohit Shetty and the Dharma head honcho Karan Johar will be coming together. Considering all these intriguing elements, it doesn’t come as a surprise that the film has garnered enough curiosity.
In the earlier reports, we had also mentioned, that the schedule will feature many sequences between Ranveer and Sara including an over-the-top dance number between the lead couple. On the other hand, after a few days of shoot, Sara is reportedly expected to return to Mumbai to wrap up the second schedule of her delayed film Kedarnath.
The makers have also released a video wherein Ranveer Singh is seen mouthing Marathi dialogues. On the other hand, they have added a fun element wherein they Sara Ali Khan as Amrita Singh [Khan’s mother and actress].
The current schedule of Simmba that will extensively be shot in Hyderabad, is considered to be two-month long. Besides the two actors, Sonu Sood, Ashutosh Rana and others too are expected to play prominent roles in the film. ‘Simmba’ is expected to release on December 28 this year.