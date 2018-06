‘Simmba’: Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty feel hot in Hyderabad; watch video

New Delhi: Actress Sara Ali Khan recently posted a video from the sets of her debut movie ‘Simmba.’ The video was captioned, “Hot set @ranveersingh @itsrohitshetty”

The shooting of Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan-starrer ‘Simmba’ kicked off at a film studio in Hyderabad. Ranveer will be seen in the role of cop Sangram Bhalerao. The film, a remake of 2015 Telugu blockbuster ‘Temper,’ will hit the big screens on December 28.