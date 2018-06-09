Simmba Ranveer Singh is proud to be ‘Rohit Shetty ka HERO’

New Delhi: Bollywood star Ranveer Singh is super excited to be filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s ‘HERO’ in ‘Simmba’ and his latest Instagram is proof of just that. The ‘Gully Boy’ star on Saturday shared a still from the film where he can be seen in his role of a police inspector, Sangram Bhalerao.

He posted the image writing, “ROHIT SHETTY ka HERO. CAPS LOCK me @itsrohitshetty #Simmba,” The 32-year-old and female lead of the movie Sara Ali Khan kick-started ‘Simmba’s shooting on Wednesday in Hyderabad. The film, a remake of 2015 Telugu blockbuster ‘Temper’, will hit the big screens on December 28.