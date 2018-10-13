‘Simmba’ actress Sara Ali Khan feels lucky to have Rohit Shetty as her boss; see pics

Sara Ali Khan is currently busy shooting with Ranveer Singh in Switzerland for her upcoming film, Simmba which is being helmed by Rohit Shetty. In Switzerland, Sara Ali Khan has recently expressed her feeling about mentor Rohit Shetty stating there’s not a single blue moment while working with the director.

Recently, Sara shared some pictures with Rohit Shetty on which she captioned, “Because with @itsrohitshetty sir the only thing blue is the sky #boss #livingmybestlife #swiss #luckyme #sunforfun.”

We can see how Sara is admiring Rohit Shetty from the core of her heart. His instructions, directions and advice seem to be mattering a lot to Sara. Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan’s Simmba is a Hindi remake of Jr NTR’s super hit Telugu film, Temper.

Apart from Ranveer and Sara, the film also stars Sonu Sood and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles. The film is expected to hit the screens on December 28, 2018. Apart from Simmba, Sara will also be seen playing the lead role in Kedarnath starring Sushant Singh Rajput and directed by Abhishek Kapoor.