Simi Garewal support Tanushree Dutta, says ‘They can’t take away your voice & your courage’

Tanushree Dutta’s allegations of sexual harassment against Nana Patekar has shocked entire Bollywood fraternity. Many actress like Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Swara Bhaskar, Richa Chadha, Konkona Sen, Anurag Kashyap, Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Lisa Ray and Renuka Shahane have voiced their support. And now Simi Garewal took to her Twitter account to support Tanushree.

‘#TanushreeDutta I’ve heard horror stories thru the years of this predatory jungle. Some girls became stars. Others disappeared quietly. Yes they took away your career. They darkened 10 years of your life. But they can’t take away your voice & your courage!!’

— Simi Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) September 28, 2018

The controversy started when Tanushree in an interview accused Nana for harassing her on the sets of Horn Ok Please. In an interaction with Mirror Now, Nana denied the allegation and also threatened to sue the actor. He said, “What can I say why she is saying it? How do I know why she is saying this? What does she mean by sexual harassment? There were 50-100 people on the set with me.”