Simi Garewal claims Salman Khan protecting someone for silly emotional reasons

Salman Khan has been convicted in blackbuck poaching case and got five years of jail, but Bollywood celebrities are showing their concern towards the actor and expressing their grief over the judgement. Simi Garewal is not accepting that Salman Khan can do this heinous act as he loves the animal, she tweeted “Of one thing I am dead sure..@BeingSalmanKhan would NEVER EVER harm any animal. He loves them too much. The real culprit should be exposed. 20 years is too long to bear someone else’s cross..,”

The charity, the generosity etc of @BeingSalmanKhan is irrelevant here. What is all-important is the fact that he did NOT pull the trigger! He did NOT commit the crime. He is protecting someone for silly emotional reasons. Even at a HUGE cost to himself. https://t.co/aJLdn129WH — Simi Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) April 6, 2018



Of one thing I am dead sure..@BeingSalmanKhan would NEVER EVER harm any animal. He loves them too much. The real culprit should be exposed. 20 years is too long to bear someone else’s cross.. — Simi Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) April 5, 2018

Even actor Varun Dhawan took to his Twitter account and wrote “I know for a fact that Salman bhai and his family have the utmost respect and faith in our judiciary system. @BeingSalmanKhan is one of the strongest and most genuine people I know and I’m sure he will come out of this stronger”.

I know for a fact that Salman bhai and his family have the utmost respect and faith in our judiciary system. @BeingSalmanKhan is one of the strongest and most genuine people I know and I’m sure he will come out of this stronger. — Varun DAN Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) April 5, 2018

Apart from Simi Garewal and Varun Dhawan other celebrities also expressed their heartbreak on Twitter.

After the judgement many celebrities started visiting Salman Khan’s house to support the family in bad times.