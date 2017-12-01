Silk Smitha to Srihari: 10 South actors who died at a young age

The film industry is known for its glamour, lavishness, popularity and success. But behind all these things, there are major drawbacks like failure, nepotism, enviousness, depression and so on. Due to these black sides of the industry, many celebs have lost their lives at very young age.

We know that in Bollywood industry, actors like Nafisa Ali, Jiah Khan, Pratyusha Banerjee, Rasika Joshi, Guru Dutt and so on lost their lives early. But just like Bollywood, South film Industry has also seen these kinds of situations. Yes, in South Film Industry, there are many actors who lost their lives due to various circumstances that happened in their life.

So, let’s take a look at those 10 South actors who died at a young age –

Silk Smitha

One of the most popular sexy sirens of Indian film industry, Silk Smitha was known for her erotic roles and dance moves in films. Predominantly featuring in South films, Silk had worked in over 450 films for 17 years. However, due to being constantly stereotyped as a sexy actress, Silk Smitha tried to experiment with her career as she turned into a producer and put all her money to make a film. But things didn’t go down well. Due to failure, depression, dependency on alcohol, relationship, Silk committed suicide at the age of 35 by poisoning herself in 1996.

Soundarya

Popular south actress Soundarya, who was also known for her only Bollywood film, Sooryavansham, died at the age of 31. Reportedly, Soundarya was on her way to Karimnagar to campaign for the Bharatiya Janata Party and Telugu Desam Party candidate for the upcoming elections. Soundarya’s aircraft crash near Bangalore on 17 April 2004. Sadly, the actress was pregnant at that point.

Fatafat Jayalakshmi

Fatafat Jayalakshmi was popularly known for her work in Tamil as well as Telugu cinema. Not only Tamil and Telugu, but the actress has also worked in Malayalam films. Interestingly, she was known as Supriya in Malayalam films. Everything was going right in her career. She was getting success from most films. However, she shocked everyone in 1980 by hanging herself at the age of 22.

Bhargavi

Bhargavi was popularly known for her philanthropic work in Telugu films. Many of her films had gone on to become blockbusters. Moreover, her television shows were also getting much popularity from the masses. However, her popularity didn’t last long as she found dead in her apartment with Praveen Kumar, an Orchestra troupe operator on 16 December 2008. Shockingly, in a suicide note of Praveen, he mentioned that they got married a few months ago but as she received offers in the movie industry, she distanced herself from him, which is why he murdered her and killed himself.

Aarthi Agarwal

Aarthi Agarwal was an Indian-American actress who has predominantly worked in Telugu cinema. Aarthi had garnered much appreciation for her work. But unfortunately, she couldn’t live for more years to taste the success. On June 6, 2015, at the age of 31, Aarthi Agarwal was pronounced dead on arrival at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Apparently, Aarthi had gone through a liposuction surgery six weeks before her death. Reportedly, the late actress had severe breathing problems before her death. Her manager stated the cause of her death as cardiac arrest.

Kunal Singh

Kunal Singh was once considered as every girl’s heartthrob for his charming looks and hairstyle. He was best known for his Tamil film, Kadhalar Dhinam (1999). However, on 7 February 2008, he was found hanging from a ceiling in his Mumbai apartment by actress Lavina Bhatia. He died at the age of 33.

Yasho Sagar

Yasho Sagar was a popular young star in the south industry. The actor was best known for his role in Ullasamga Utsahamga (2008). Unfortunately, Yasho Sagar was killed in a car accident along with 2 friends on 25 December 2012. Sadly, the actor died at the age of 25.

Uday Kiran

Telugu actor Uday Kiran died at the age of 33 by hanging himself in his apartment on 5 January 2014. According to reports, Kiran had suffered from depression due to financial crisis for almost a year before his death.

Srihari

Srihari was one of the most popular actors of Telugu Cinema. Interestingly, the actor had also worked in Tamil, Kannada and Hindi films as well. In 2013, Srihari was shooting for Shahid Kapoor starrer R… Rajkumar, where he complained of giddiness and was rushed to Lilavati Hospital. On 9 October 2013, he died in Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai, aged 49, after suffering from a liver ailment.

Pratyusha

Young actress Pratyusha was known actress of Telugu Cinema. However, the actress died at the age of 20 by committing suicide on 23rd February 2002. Reportedly, Pratyusha was in a relationship with her childhood love, Siddhartha Reddy. However, due to rejection from Siddhartha’s family, the couple decided to commit suicide and they drank mix of poison with coca-cola. Surprisingly, Siddhartha survived but Pratyusha died. After her death, Prathyusha’s mother, Sarojini Devi, accused Siddhartha’s family over her daughter’s demise.