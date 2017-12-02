Silk Smitha birth anniversary: Memorable films of the sex siren of South
Silk Smitha made her mark as one of the boldest actresses in the South. Popularly known for her erotic and sensually charismatic image, she was shocked nation with her exotic acting skills.
Silk Smitha was born on December 2, 1960 in Elluru in Andhra Pradesh, her real name was Vijayalakshmi Vadlapati. Silk Smitha, the name, was given to her for her characters in Tollywood. She was known as a sex symbol and sexiest actress of the 80s. According to a report, she worked daily in three shifts and charged Rs 50K for a song. But every glamourous life somewhere has darkness. Even Silk Smitha saw a drastic downfall. She lost a whopping Rs 2 crore in her two productions, and suffered from mental distress.
On Silk Smitha’s 57th birth anniversary, we bring you her best movies, which made her a South Superstar and the sexiest actress.
1. Vandichakkaram
Silk Smitha got her famed break in 1979’s ‘Vandichakkaram’ in which she portrayed the character of Silk. In the film, she played bar girl and her performance was appreciated.
2. Justice Raja
In Justice Raja, Silk Smitha did an item dance number.
3. Mondram Pirai
Mondram Pirai starred Kamal Haasan and Sridevi in lead roles. Smilk Smitha portrayed the character of a school headmaster’s wife in the film. This film also remade in Bollywood as ‘Sadma’.
4. Kiratham
Silk Smitha did an item number in this film also.
5. Antham
Ram Gopal Varma directorial film Antham starred Akkineni Nagarjuna, Urmila Matondkar in the lead roles and the music was composed by R.D. Burman, Mani Sharma and M.M. Keeravani. In this film, Silk made a special appearance in the song “Entha Sepaina”
6. Sakalakala Vallavan
Sakalakala Vallavan starred Kamal Haasan and Ambika in lead roles, with Raveendran, Thulasi, Silk Smitha and Y. G. Mahendran portraying supporting roles. Silk played the role of Lalitha in the movie.
7. Paayum Puli
Silk also featured in the Tamil movie Paayum Puli with Rajinikanth.
8. Subash
Revathi played the role of Alia Bhatt mother’s in ‘2 States’. She also featured in Tamil action thriller film ‘Subash’. This film had an item song “hey Saloma Salo” by Silk Smitha, in special appearance.
9. Adutha Varisu
Rajinikanth and Sridevi starrer film Adutha Varisu, had Silk as Usha in the movie.
10. Miss Pamela
Silk Smitha was seen in the lead role in the Malayalam film Miss Pamela, also starring Thyagarajan. The film helmed by Thecalakkara Chellappan.
