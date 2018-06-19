Sidharth Sagar and Subuhi Joshi’s kiss confirms their patch-up; watch romantic video

As we all know comedian Sidharth Sagar has finally come back on the right track after suffering from a dark phase of his life. Interestingly, the comedian has also announced that he has been roped in for Sony TV’s Comedy Circus. And now, Sidharth has again given a delightful treat to his fans by confirming his patch up with his co-actor and former girlfriend Subuhi Joshi.

Yes, recently, Subuhi Joshi shared a romantic musically video with Sidharth Sagar in which they were seen kissing each other. Sharing the sweet and cute video on Instagram, she wrote, “It took so much of efforts to convince him to make a musically with me 😂 @sidharthsagar.official good job my boy 😝❤️ #TerMeraPyaar #musicallyindia” [sic]

Well, we can see how romantically Subuhi kisses Sidharth on his nose. They remind us of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif from Yuvraaj where Kat kisses Salman on his nose. Awww… Sidharth and Subuhi are looking so lovely together. They are giving everyone relationship goals and moments to gush over.

Reportedly, Sidharth and Subuhi had met on the sets of Comedy Classes. There, Sidharth was seen playing the role of Selfie Mausi and Naseeruddin. As per the report of Bollywood Life, Sidharth’s mother allegedly abused Subuhi and asked her to stay away from him. In an interview in 2016, Subuhi told a newspaper, “I’m equally upset and have severed all ties with him as I can’t be friends with a spineless man. I have not been shooting for the show since the incident.”