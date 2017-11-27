Sidharth Malhotra’s candid picture with `Aiyaary` co-star Manoj Bajpayee is treat for their fans; See pic

New Delhi: Bollywood star Sidharth Malhotra, who is prepping up for his upcoming film ‘Aiyaary’, has posted a candid picture with co-star Manoj Bajpayee. The ‘Baar Baar Dekho’ star took to social media to share the photo with Manoj from the film’s set where they can be seen indulging in a fun conversation.

He captioned it, ‘The deception ends soon! 2 Months To Aiyaary @BajpayeeManoj @aiyaary’.

‘Aiyaary’ is a real-life story revolving around the relationship between a mentor and a protege. The film stars Sidharth, Anupam Kher, Rakul Preet and Manoj Bajpayee in pivotal roles. The Neeraj Pandey-directorial is all set to have a box office clash with Akshay Kumar’s ‘Padman’ on January 26, 2018.