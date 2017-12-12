Sidharth Malhotra oozes a drop dead dapper quotient on the cover of a leading men’s magazine!

The ‘Student of the Year’ who graduated to being ‘A Gentleman: Sundar, Susheel and Risky’ is unarguably one of the most sought after and handsome hunks of B-town. Known for a style game that borders high on sophistication, Sidharth Malhotra charmed his way into our hearts with his cute looks, a killer smile, a dapper demeanour along with a fabulous screen presence. While dapper could well be his middle name, Sidharth Malhotra is seen doling out some cool lessons in style for the contemporary man as the cover boy for the December edition of Cosmopolitan Man. Styled by Samar Rajput, Sidharth Malhotra has essentially doled out lessons for the winter.

In recent times, we have seen Sidharth Malhotra rope in some classic high street styles that showcase his understated penchant to spruce up the most basic look with a pair of a snazzy bomber jacket or a blazer. But notching the ante with the winter fashion staple- a longline coat, Sidharth Malhotra is making heads turn and how!

Sidharth Malhotra – The Golden Boy

Winter is here…. @cosmoindia A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@s1dofficial) on Dec 11, 2017 at 1:55am PST

Donning Marks & Spencer separates of a crisp white shirt, an olive green coloured waist coat and tailored grey pants, Sidharth Malhotra adds a dapper dimension to his look with a grey longline coat. Sporting a well-groomed beard and a sleek hairstyle, Sidharth Malhotra gives his easy smile that’s been captured to perfection by fashion photographer, Errikos Andreou.

Bollywood Hungama Style Take

We absolutely love how Sidharth Malhotra aces the classic winter layering game with his effortless charm and style.

In this edition, the actor divulges it all in this edition, from handling stardom to rumours. On the professional front, Sidharth Malhotra will soon be seen in the Neeraj Pandey directed crime drama film, ‘Aiyaary’ slated for a release on January 26, 2018.