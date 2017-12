Sidharth Malhotra who recently went off his Twitter account after posting a cryptic message had left masses intrigued. Amidst all the buzz, Manoj Bajpayee who is playing the role of colonel Abhay Singh took to his social handle commanding Sidharth Malhotra aka Major Jai Bakshi to come back.

Manoj Baipayee aka colonel Abhay Singh commanded saying, “Major jai bakshi!!as your commanding officer i order you to come bak.@S1dharthM #Aiyaary”.

Right after Manoj’s tweet Sidharth Malhotra joined back his Twitter account reporting to his mentor colonel Abhay Singh i.e. Manoj Bajpayee.

Sidharth promptly tweeted saying, “Major Jai Bakshi reporting for duty sir… Will try not to go rogue again. #Aiyaary @BajpayeeManoj”

