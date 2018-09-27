Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor to team up for ‘Ek Villian’ sequel?

Mumbai: Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Arjun Kapoor will reportedly share screen space in the sequel to “Ek Villain”. There was speculation that Sidharth, who starred in the 2014 film, has been replaced by Arjun in the follow-up, produced by Ekta Kapoor. According to a source close to the project, the makers have approached Sidharth to play the lead and they want Arjun to play the antagonist. “The producers have approached both of the actors – Sidharth for the role of the protagonist and Arjun for the negative role… Talks are on and they have not signed the contract as yet,” the insider said.

Directed by Mohit Suri, “Ek Villain” also starred Riteish Deshmukh and Shraddha Kapoor. Sidharth is currently shooting for “Jabariya Jodi” in Lucknow. The actor will next start work on Captain Vikram Batra biopic. Whereas, Arjun’s next release is “Namaste England”. He also has films “Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar”, “India’s Most Wanted” and “Panipat” lined up.