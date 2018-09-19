Siddharth Roy Kapur: There are many heroes in India other than those in sports, cinema and politics

Mumbai: Film producer Siddharth Roy Kapur, who is backing an upcoming movie on the life of Indian astronaut Rakesh Sharma, says producing a film irrespective of its genre is never an easy task. Kapur was interacting with the media at a special screening of Malayalam film “Ranam” here on Tuesday. On reports that actor Shah Rukh Khan will start shooting for Mahesh Mathai’s directorial “Salute” the Rakesh Sharma biopic Kapur said: “We should be starting it quite soon. It’s all on track but I will prefer to make an official announcement.”

Asked about the challenges of making a biopic, Kapur said: “I think producing any film is never easy because there are always different considerations when it comes to different movies and especially in a biopic, because you have to be true to the life of a person and you can’t take liberty in making something completely different from his actual life.

“It also gives you a chance to be able to tell a true story of heroism. There are lots of unsung heroes that we have in our country who deserve a biopic on their life. “There are many heroes in India other than those in sports, cinema and politics… So, we should look at a lot of inspirations when it comes to movies that you want to make.”

On the trend of biopics in Hindi cinema, Kapur said: “I think it’s always important to see quality of a film. So, regardless of whether it’s a biopic or a horror film or a comedy film or an action film, if it is a good film, it is going to run. “So, I don’t think that there is trend of biopics, but yes, there have been many successful ones of late, and very often people tend to gravitate towards making those films much more.”