Siddharth Malhotra says he never does anything to upset his girl

Actor Siddharth Malhotra’s love life has always seemed more entertaining than his recent movies, but he the actor who is generally very guarded about this personal life opened up about how he is as a boyfriend. “I never do anything to upset my girlfriend. I know how to take care of my girl. But with my ex-girlfriends, if they were upset about something, I used just sing some dirty Punjabi rap,” said Siddharth.

Though the actor and Alia Bhatt have never confessed their relationship in public, there were reports that the duo has apparently called it quits with no sign of reconciliation. However, when Sidharth was asked about this rumoured break-up with Alia, the actor said, “Alia and I break up? For what? Breaking tables and chairs.”

The actor was speaking at the song launch from his upcoming film ‘A Gentleman’. The movie has been in news mostly for the sizzling chemistry between Sidharth and his leading lady Jacqueline Fernandez. In fact, there were reports that it was under the CBFC scanner for its “very long kiss”, which did go down too well with its former chairman Pahalaj Nilhani.

But, Sidharth has quashed all the rumours regarding the cut and said that the kissing scene has not been cut. The ‘Baar Baar Dekho’ star said, “The kissing scene is there. It has not been cut. It was the most directed kissing scene ever. There were many interruptions.”

“No, actually I had to stop them, it was on so for so long,” director Raj added.

Joining the Bollywood rapper bandwagon, Siddharth has rapped in “Bandook Meri laila” for his upcoming film “A gentleman”. Talking about the experience Siddharth says, “I actually tried the rap for fun. Sachin and Jigaar trained me a lot. I was actually dying for this track to be out,” he added.

The movie is slated to release on August 25.