Siddharth and Nandini got hitched on &TV show ‘Vani Rani’

Popular show ‘Vani Rani’ on &TV, the viewers will get to witness some happy moments ahead. The head-over-heels in love couple Nandini (Niyaa Sharma) and Siddharth (Rahulram Manchanda) will soon take their relationship to the next level.

Till now we have seen, with the help of Adi (Jitendra Nokewal), Nandini managed to run away from her house with Siddharth. Now in the forthcoming episodes of the show, they will take their nuptial vows in the presence of Siddharth’s family.

According to our sources “Nandini and Siddharth will get married, but Nandini’s grandfather Radheshyam will reach the venue to raise the drama quotient. He will try to create a lot of ruckus, however, he couldn’t stopped couple from getting married.”