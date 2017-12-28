Sibling love! Soha Ali Khan shares an adorable picture with Saif Ali Khan clicked during Christmas dinner

Mumbai: Soha Ali Khan shared a picture posing with brother Saif Ali Khan during the Christmas dinner, which was arranged by Kareena Kapoor Khan at her residence in Mumbai.

Soha captioned the picture “Sibling revelry 😁#ChristmasDay2017”

In the picture she looks gorgeous in dusty pink and silver sparkle dress and Saif looks handsome in the black mixed red coloured kurta and the smile of the sibling in the picture is too adorable.

She also shared a picture with her husband Kunal posing with the Christmas tree. She captioned the picture, “Merry Christmas to you and yours”