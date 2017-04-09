Shweta Basu Prasad swears by Yoga

Shweta Basu Prasad, who made her comeback in films with ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’ is busy with her TV show Chandra Nandini. The beautiful actress plays one of the lead characters in this history-based show on Chandragupt Maurya. The svelte actress says she’s quite a fitness freak but does not follow any gym instructor. Rather she swears by yoga. “I completely swear by yoga, it helps me with my peace of mind along with keeping me fit on the outside and from inside as well. With the show I don’t get enough time to work out but I always make time for some yoga,” she says.