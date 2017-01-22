Shubhangi Latkar to play a negative role in Jolly LLB 2

Actress Shubhangi Latkar, who was seen in movies like Bodyguard, Delhi Belly, Aashiqui 2, Rajjo, and Singham Returns, will be seen in a negative role in Akshay Kumar starrer Jolly LLB 2.

Speaking to FPJ about her role, she says, “I am playing a character that I have never played before. Every time I play a positive role but I am playing a negative for the first time in this film. I play a doctor who specializes in narcotic tests. I don’t share screen-space with Akshay but it’s an important role in the film.”

Shubhangi is currently seen as Ila Govardhan Mehta in TV show Sanyukt. When asked about the future episode, she quips, “Right now we are shooting 15 episodes ahead. But I feel whatever I can’t tell you whatever they are showing right now. My son in the show is not being honest with his wife so I have taken her side. I have thrown him out of my house. My husband Ratan is not there so I am the in-charge of the house. That’s the biggest event happening on the show right now.”

The 44-year-old actress also has three Marathi films releasing this year. “I’ve three Marathi films releasing this year. So I’m really excited for this year. I want to know how people react to my character,” she adds.