Shubhangi hopes of joining politics

Many people were speculating that actress Shubhangi Atre is joining politics after she was spotted at a political event. But the “Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai” star is confused about taking the move. “I’m confused at the point of time about joining politics, but yes I feel it is a good opportunity for us. As I feel youth in politics is the most accepted welcome change because for a youth nothing is actually impossible,” Shubangi said.

She also feels youth can change the trend of politics. The actress said, “Youth of today has the potential to change the current trend of politics not only in India but also around the globe. However, the biggest question is how the youth will get entry into it. Youth have the potential to offer a vastly untapped source of vitality, strength, fresh ideas, innovation and innocence that could refresh politics in a completely new way and provide new shape to the globe.”