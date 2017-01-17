Shruti Haasan warms hearts in chilling Lucknow

Shruti Haasan seems to be winning hearts of the crew of her latest film. The ‘Behen Hogi Teri’ team has been shooting in the biting cold in Lucknow and is believed to be on the last leg of the shoot. Says a source, “Everyone’s really excited about this venture.

Also Read: Shruti Haasan believes in old school romance

It’s a cute little rom-com but with a slight twist. Shruti has been a complete delight with the crew and in fact has been delivering some superb performances. She recently delivered a very stirring emotional performance for a particular scene which brought the crew to tears! The director was delighted with her craft and congratulated her on a well done job.”

Speaking about her experience on the sets, she says, “The producer Amul, my director Ajay, co-stars and the entire crew has been great to work with. The energy on set is palpable and is always upbeat and encouraging despite the biting cold we shoot in Lucknow. It’s a lovely story and I do hope people like it as much we do as a team.”

Talking about his experience working with Shruti, producer Amul Vikas Mohan says, “It’s great working with Shruti. She is professional and brings something new to the table. For a desi romantic comedy like ours we needed an X factor of a lead pairing and Raj along with Shruti give just that. My team and I are truly lucky to have Shruti in the film.”

The shoot will continue in Lucknow through next week or so before they shift base to Mumbai for the remaining parts of the film.