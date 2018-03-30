The forthcoming Mahesh Manjrekar Hindi directorial is currently in the process of finalizing the cast. The filmmaker has now reportedly got Shruti Haasan on board as the leading lady for Vidyut Jammwal. The actress last shared screen space with Vidyut in Yaara but the film is yet to hit the silver screen.

On the other hand, the Mahesh Manjrekar film is gearing up to go on floor soon. Shruti Haasan was last seen in the Bollywood film Behen Hogi Teri opposite Rajkummar Rao. The actress, in this forthcoming family drama, will play the role of a small-town girl. However, her character will be that of an independent and educated girl. Reports have it that her role will serve as a catalyst that will add to the feud between two families.

On the other hand, as reported before, Vidyut Jammwal will play the role of an NRI businessman. As he returns to his hometown in Mumbai, he realizes how his world has turned completely upside down. Shruti Haasan plays Vidyut’s love interest and their romance creates more drama between two warring families. As for the legal formalities, we hear that the actress has been impressed with the script and she has given a green signal.

However, she is yet to sign on the dotted line. But if reports are to be believed, Shruti will soon allot dates for the untitled film. Besides the duo, the Mahesh Manjrekar directorial also marks the return of two veteran actors coming together on the big screen.

We are talking about Amol Palekar and Naseeruddin Shah. However, the details of their characters are kept under wraps. Other actors in the film include Jisshu Sengupta and Prateik Babbar. The gritty family drama, produced by Vijay Galani, is expected to be shot extensively in Mumbai. It is slated to go on floor in April. Also, it is being said Shruti and Vidyut will be attending a two-week workshop before the film rolls.