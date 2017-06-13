Shruti Haasan screens Behen Hogi Teri for father Kamal, friends

Chennai: Actress Shruti Haasan screened her latest Hindi film “Behen Hogi Teri”, in which she teamed up with actor Rajkummar Rao for the first time, for her father Kamal Haasan and some close friends.

“I was glad to show the film to dad and my close friends (on Monday) back home in Chennai. My dad has always been my biggest critic and he’s always given me the best advice with life and with my craft as an actor. I’m happy everyone enjoyed the film and my performance,” Shruti said in a statement.

Shruti will spend a couple of days more with her father before heading to London to give finishing touches to her musical collaboration.

In the Ajay K Pannalal-directorial, she played a feisty character – Binny, a strong-headed girl from Lucknow.