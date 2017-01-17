Shruti Haasan and A R Rahman re-create Ranjha Ranjha song

The charming actress Shruti Haasan will be seen singing ‘Ranjha Ranjha’ on Royal Stag Barrel Select MTV Unplugged Season 6 from Mani Ratnam’s film Ravana with legendry singer and composer A R Rahman.

Before Ranjha Ranjha A R Rahman was seen singing ‘Urvashi Urvashi’ from his old movie Hum Se Hai Muqabala which he recreated in Tamil version.

Shruti Haasan is good actress but apart from that she is an established vocalist and also heads a band called the Extramentals.

The collaboration of duo will be must watch, “As a singer and musician, I enjoy challenging myself to push the boundaries and keep trying to do something new. The song ‘Ranjha Ranjha’ is an unconventional choice for me I would think, especially in a setup like Unplugged,” Shruti said in a statement to Indian Express.

“But when it came from Rahman Sir, who I’ve looked up to, I knew I had to just flow with it. Singing live and keeping up with an entire orchestra was incredibly exciting and extremely gratifying,” she concluded.

Shruti made her debut in the Bollywood with film Luck. She sang her first song in her father’s film Tevar Magan. She also sang a song in the film Chachi 420 directed by her father Kamal Haasan.