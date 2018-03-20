Shriya Saran’s secret wedding pictures and videos leaked online; check out here

Mumbai: Drishyam actress Shriya Saran got hitched to Russian boyfreind Andrei Koscheev in a private ceremony on March 19 in Udaipur. The pictures and videos of fairytale wedding have been leaked online by Shriya’s fanpage and in no-time it went viral. According to viral picture, the newly-wed couple tied the knot as per the Hindu rituals. While Shriya looked gorgeous in a red lehenga along with heavy jewellery and Andrei stunned in a blue sherwani with an orange pagadi. As the celebrities present at the private affair were Manoj Bajpayee and Shabana Azmi.

See pictures and video here:



Shriya Saran sangeet performance

The couple looks adorable as they posed for the pictures hand in hand.

Andrei is a popular tennis player and he also runs a restaurant in Moscow. He was born in St Petersburg in Russia. He is currently living with his mother Natalya Koscheeva and brother Nikita Koscheeva. He graduated from Stockholm School of Economics. He loves to travel and drive as he is an adventurous person. He owns a chain of restaurant called Domavkusnee, which is famous for its custom-made menu and cuisine. He also bagged the Best Young Entrepreneur Award in 2005.

On the work front, Shriya Saran will next be seen alongside cult actor Nana Patekar along with Ali Fazal and Taapsee Pannu in Tadka. The film, directed by South actor-director Prakash Raj, is a remake of the Tamil film Unn Samayal Arayil.