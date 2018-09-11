Free Press Journal
Shriya Saran Birthday Special! These ravishing pictures of 'Drishyam' actress prove that she is a 'Holiday' addict

— By FPJ Web Desk | Sep 11, 2018 07:30 am
Today, Shriya Saran turns 36 and on this special day, the ‘Drishyam’ actress will be celebrating her birthday with husband Andrei Koscheev. Shriya Saran is a very popular actress in the south film industry. Born in Dehradun, Shriya Saran has worked in Hindi, English, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada films.

The actress was praised for her work in films like Shivaji: The Boss, Aawarapan and Drishyam. In the film industry, Shriya is known as a simple yet beautiful actress but in real life, she is bold and bindaas. It’s would be surprising to know that the actress is holiday addict as well.

Yes, Shriya has always been investing her free time to go on a holiday at various places around the world. Her pictures are a proof that she enjoys holidaying, her ravishing pictures have been jaw-dropping.


Take a look at some of the holiday pictures of Shriya Saran:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

My eternal love affair 💋

A post shared by @ shriya_saran1109 on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Morning lovely people. Rise and shine

A post shared by @ shriya_saran1109 on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Smiles and laughter

A post shared by @ shriya_saran1109 on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Sun is shining

A post shared by @ shriya_saran1109 on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Shine like the whole universe is yours…. RUMI

A post shared by @ shriya_saran1109 on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Back home. Not to the one in the pic. But home with Daal chawal and parantha

A post shared by @ shriya_saran1109 on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Already missing ocean 🌊 and sun ☀️

A post shared by @ shriya_saran1109 on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Miss ocean 🌊 @anupjkat photography. ❤️morning @oneoceanonelove

A post shared by @ shriya_saran1109 on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

This picture was taken by the best photographer in the world😎😎😎😎@anupjkat

A post shared by @ shriya_saran1109 on

Well, Shriya Saran surprised everyone by marrying her longtime beau Russian Tennis player, Andrei Koscheev at her Lokhandwala residence in Mumbai this year.

Happy Birthday, Shriya Saran!

