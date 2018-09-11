Shriya Saran Birthday Special! These ravishing pictures of ‘Drishyam’ actress prove that she is a ‘Holiday’ addict
Today, Shriya Saran turns 36 and on this special day, the ‘Drishyam’ actress will be celebrating her birthday with husband Andrei Koscheev. Shriya Saran is a very popular actress in the south film industry. Born in Dehradun, Shriya Saran has worked in Hindi, English, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada films.
The actress was praised for her work in films like Shivaji: The Boss, Aawarapan and Drishyam. In the film industry, Shriya is known as a simple yet beautiful actress but in real life, she is bold and bindaas. It’s would be surprising to know that the actress is holiday addict as well.
Yes, Shriya has always been investing her free time to go on a holiday at various places around the world. Her pictures are a proof that she enjoys holidaying, her ravishing pictures have been jaw-dropping.
Take a look at some of the holiday pictures of Shriya Saran:
Back home. Not to the one in the pic. But home with Daal chawal and parantha
I miss those mornings when my wake up alarm is not my phone but the first ray of sunrise touching my face followed by a beautiful dive in the ocean and find miracle in every little coral ! Ocean 🌊 is Magical. The magic in this picture is captured by magical Photographer @anupjkat
Miss ocean 🌊 @anupjkat photography. ❤️morning @oneoceanonelove
This picture was taken by the best photographer in the world😎😎😎😎@anupjkat
Well, Shriya Saran surprised everyone by marrying her longtime beau Russian Tennis player, Andrei Koscheev at her Lokhandwala residence in Mumbai this year.
Happy Birthday, Shriya Saran!