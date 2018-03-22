Shriya Saran and Andrei Koscheev’s kiss in this post-wedding picture goes viral, see pic

‘Drishyam’ actress Shriya Saran tied the knot with her longtime Russian boyfriend Andrei Koscheev in a private affair in Mumbai. The wedding was followed by a grand reception in Udaipur. And social media cannot get over her wedding. Meanwhile, some new pictures have arrived from Udaipur event where her colleagues from Southern cinema, Tamannah Bhatia and Kajal Agarwal were also present. But the special one that is making the news is the picture of the duo kissing and it is raising the temperature high.

Yes, in the new picture Shriya and Andrei are seen passionately kissing and hugging each other. Check out the Shriya Saran and Andrei Koscheev’s post-wedding kiss here:

Meanwhile, Shriya is known for starring opposite Ajay Devgn in ‘Drishyam’.