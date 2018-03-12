Shreya Ghoshal turns 34: Get mesmerised with some melodious songs on her birthday

The queen of melody Shreya Ghoshal is celebrating her 34th birthday today. She got popularity from the show Sa Re Ga Ma. At the age of 16, she made her debut in Bollywood with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Devdas, for which she gave her voice for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for the song ‘Silsila Ye Chahat Ka’, ‘Dola Re Dola’ and ‘Bairi Piya’. She also won a Filmfare Awards for Best Playback Singer for Dola Re Dola, and, a National Film Awards Best Playback Singer for ‘Bairi Piya’. She has also managed some romantic and super hit songs number like ‘Chikni Chameli’ (Agneepath), ‘Jaadu Hai Nasha Hai’ (Jism), ‘Yeh Ishq Hai’ (Jab We Met), Piyu Bole (Parineeta), Barso re Megha (Guru), Thodi Der (Half Girlfriend) and Sunn Raha Hai (Aashiqui 2). And we cannot forget her recent song Ghoomar from Padmaavat.

In 2017, Ghoshal became the first Indian singer to have a wax statute of hers in Madame Tussauds Museum, Delhi. She also debuted as a producer with her first single Dhadkane Azad Hain.

Today on Shreya Ghoshal’s birthday, check out some of her best songs

Ghoomar from Padmaavat

Sunn Raha Hai from Aashiqui 2

Thodi Der from Half Girfriend

Aashiq Surrender Hua from Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Silsila Ye Chahat Ka from Devdas

Free Press Journal wishes a very Happy Birthday to Shreya Ghoshal!