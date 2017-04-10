Shrenu Parikh to make Bollywood debut

Popular television actress Shrenu Parikh, who gained popularity from serials like Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?…Ek Baar Phir and Dil Bole Oberoi, is making her Bollywood debut with the film Thodi Thodi Si Manmaaniyan.

“Neha cannot see anything happening wrong in the society. Her family is from a very humble background and she is the only one in her family who is contributing financially” Shrenu said about her character in the film. A teaser of the film is already out. “I am very happy with this phase, as the year has been good so far,” Shrenu added. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Satish Kumar and Rohandeep Singh, the film will release on May 12.