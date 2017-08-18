Shreelancer movie: Review, Story, Cast, Director

Film: Shreelancer

Cast: Arjun Radhakrishnan, Salmin Sheriff, Monica Mahendru, Francesca Emila Papale, Cesar Lorente Raton, Ajay Srivastava, Giju John, Krithika Nagarajan, Chandan Gill, Vivek Sharma, Karanveer Khullar, Nikhar Daniel, Bir Singh, Meera, Cauvery Adiga, Shiv Kumar

Director: Sandeep Mohan

Shreelancer, an Indie comedy, themed around the travel-adventure of an engineer turned freelance copywriter is a bittersweet, heartfelt bouquet of emotions and excitement engineered skilfully by Sandeep Mohan who previously helmed successful Indie comedies like ‘Love Wrinkle Free’ and ‘Hola Venky!’

This may be a micro budget effort but the story telling technique on display is way above standard issue Bollywood. With a well-knit organically flowing screenplay to back it, the story flows from one plot point to another with a smoothness and grace rarely seen or experienced in Hindi cinema. The youthful zest and adventurous lifestyle of the young 30 something New Age Indian who values freedom above all else- Bangalore born and bred Shreepad Naik’s (Arjun Radhakrishnan) life goes from one disaster to another and the experience of it is complemented by hauntingly memorable, soulful music and songs by Vivek Philip and team.

‘Dil Beparvah’ is appropriately hemmed into the narrative spiel allowing us to focus on Shreepad’s experiences as novel and probably even inspiring. From the cafes of Bengaluru, writing cheesy copy for brands, to attending his friend’s wedding in Chandigarh and then picking up an impromptu assignment to compose copy for a planned café in Manali, Shreepad’s life takes turns that are unplanned and sometimes life-threatening. And it’s in the spirit of things for him to take it all in his stride. The Editing, sound recording, mixing and cinematography leave behind a distinct impression as do the grit laden performances making this film memorable and worthwhile!