Shraddha Kapoor’s heart-warming gesture for her spot-boy

New Delhi [India]: Since Shraddha Kapoor is close to her team and thinks of them as her extended family, she recently gifted her spot boy a watch for his birthday. Shraddha’s spot boy, Raju, has been with her for the past few years. Both of them share their birthday’s on the same date and the actress ends up cutting the birthday cake with him every year.

The source says that as the actress had plans to spend her birthday out of town, she celebrated Raju’s birthday early by cutting the cake like each year. The ‘Ok Jaanu’ star apparently also bought a watch for the spot boy. “When he received the watch from Shraddha, Raju got very emotional. He was very touched and happy to receive the gift from her,” the source says.

Shraddha shares, “I just picked up the watch because I wanted to, and I’m happy that he loves it.” On a related note, the actress will next be seen opposite Arjun Kapoor in ‘Half Girlfriend’, a romantic comedy film based on the novel of the same name written by Chetan Bhagat. The flick is set to hit the theatres on May 19. Also, ‘Haseena – The Queen of Mumbai’ is slated to release on July 14.