Shraddha Kapoor takes time off for her Mom!

Shraddha Kapoor has taken time off for her mother amidst her hectic work schedule. Shraddha Kapoor’s mother, Shivangi Kolhapure wanted to spend some time with her. The actress has taken her mom away for a sojourn so that both can spend some quality time with each other.

Shraddha took to instagram sharing a picture of her mom captioning, “My angel mommy + heaven”. Off lately Shraddha has been travelling a lot for her outdoor shoots and other work commitments.

Spokesperson shares, “Shraddha has been travelling a lot lately as her shoot schedules have been outside Mumbai. So, this was a much-needed catch-up time with her mom.”

The actress has not had any time for herself and her family. This mini vacation with her mother will make up for the lost time. On the work front, Shraddha will be seen in Saaho, Batti Gul Meter Chalu, and Stree.