Shraddha Kapoor shares a ‘recent throwback’ picture of hers clicked by photographer Rohan Shrestha

Shraddha Kapoor has recently kicked off the shoot of her much talked about film, the biopic on badminton champion Saina Nehwal. The film’s shooting has, however, come to a halt after the actress fell ill recently. She was diagnosed with dengue and was asked to take a break from her shoot schedules for the time being. Now that she has been resting at her residence, looks like, she has some interesting company. And it is none other than her childhood friend Rohan Shrestha.

The renowned celebrity photographer Rohan Shrestha and Shraddha Kapoor have been friends for a long time. And recently many media reports speculated that the two are in a relationship. While neither of them has spoken much about it in public as yet, a recent Instagram post shared by Shraddha has only added to these speculations.

Shraddha Kapoor, who has been quite on social media, has not been sharing too many of her posts, considering that she was unwell with dengue. While the actress is now on the road to recovery, one of her recent posts during the weekend grabbed the attention. The picture in question is quite a simple black and white image of Shraddha concentrating something on the phone. The actress shared the same with a caption, “Recent throw back @rohanshrestha.” We wonder if the actress is hinting at the ongoing buzz or if it is just another lovely work of Rohan that she wanted to share!

On the movie front, Shraddha Kapoor was recently on a career high with the success of Stree. The actress will also be seen with Prabhas in the latter’s multi-lingual Saaho which also marks her South debut. But while she is almost on the verge of completing the filming of the latter, she is expected to resume the Saina Nehwal biopic once she recovers.