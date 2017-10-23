Shraddha Kapoor on bed rest

After going through a minor leg injury the actress continued to exert herself leading to a sprain

It is not always glitz and glamour in the film industry. Actors have to shoot for long hours to finish their commitments and go through a rigours exercise regime to have a svelte figure. But more often than not this leads to overexertion and, sometimes, a serious injury.

Actress Shraddha Kapoor, who has been on a rigorous shooting schedule for her next film Saaho opposite Baahubali actor Prabhas, injured her ankle while shooting. Besides ignoring the pain, Shraddha Kapoor was also practicing badminton to play the role of the sports champ Saina Nehwal. While the actress expressed her fondness for the game, the stress and the practice resulted in her spraining her ankle. The actress, however, was immediately taken to the hospital and what followed were a series of physiotherapy sessions

During the prep, the actress reportedly had to stand for long hours as well as also had to do cardio as a part of her daily workout schedule. Although the shoot and physical training had apparently taken a toll on her health, the actress continued to shoot. And now Shraddha has been advised complete bed rest and she is going through physiotherapy sessions to recover from the injury.

“It’s a deep sprain that needs complete rest and physiotherapy. I’m hoping for it to subside soon,” confirms Sharddha. The actress hopes to recover soon and get back to her shooting routine.

For the past few weeks, the actress has been giving glimpses of the extensive training she has to go through for the biopic. In fact, the actress even went to Hyderabad to not just shoot for her film Saaho, but also visited Saina’s residence to know more about her and was all praises for her family for their warm hospitality.