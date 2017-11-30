Shraddha Kapoor looks overwhelmed with all the love as she addresses her fans!

ABCD 2 star, Shraddha Kapoor recently visited D Y Patil University, Pune for an event. As the actress entered the venue, her fans who were present in thousands couldn’t contain their excitement on seeing her. They wanted to catch a glimpse of their favourite star, get a selfie with her and just hear her say a few words.

Shraddha who is a half Maharashtrian addressed her Pune fans in Marathi too. A source present there shared, “While Shraddha looked absolutely overwhelmed with all the love from her fans, after a point also looked a little worried for her fans. She did not want anyone to get hurt.” The actress also took to her social media and thanked everyone for all the love and also expressed her worry for their safety.