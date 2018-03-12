Shraddha Kapoor gives special ‘Gudi Padwa’ gift to her mom and grand moms

Shraddha Kapoor who has been shooting for her upcoming film in Chanderi took some time off to buy saris for the ladies in her family. Chanderi, a small town in Madhya Pradesh is famous for its traditional saris. So, Shraddha took time out from her shooting schedule to go to the local market and shop.

It is a known fact that Shraddha is very close to all the members of her family, went on a shopping spree and picked Chanderi saris for her mom Shivangi Kapoor, Padmini Kolhapure, Lata Mangeshkar, Usha Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle and Meena Khadikar.

Since Gudi Padwa is around the corner, the actress has personally handpicked Chanderi saris keeping in mind the taste of each of the member. Shraddha was extremely happy to have bought the sarees for both the ladies as she is extremely close to all of them.

On the work front, Shraddha is busy shooting for her upcoming films Stree, Batti Gu Meter Chalu. The actress will also be seen in Saaho opposite Prabhas.