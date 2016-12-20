Shraddha , Aditya starrer OK Jaanu’s title track sounds like a love anthem

Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur starrer ‘OK Jaanu’s title track is out. There is nothing better than spending a quality day with your Jaanu! And that’s exactly the title track “OK Jaanu” is all about.

Picturaised on the leads, the song gives you the tour of beautiful locals of South Mumbai. The duo is exploring the city on a bike ride while enjoying each other’s company. The song highlights the carefree love life of the duo. Shraddha and Aditya share an electrifying chemistry as evident from ‘Aashiqui 2’. The video has been shot in Mumbai, captured beautiful landmarks of the city in a very fresh manner. Meanwhile, Shraddha and Aditya’s chemistry definitely gives a strong competition to the actors who starred in the original Tamil version of the film.

Being the remake of a Tamil song created by music maestro A. R. Rahman, the romantic and melodious track will leave you humming. A. R. Rahman once again creates the magic and proves once again that he is a real music maestro of the country. The song will definitely become a love anthem for the couples.

Composed by A.R. Rahman and lyrics penned by Gulzar, this track makes you want to let yourself loose and seize life like never before!

Directed by Shaad Ali, OK Jaanu is all set to hit the screen on 13 January. The film is an official remake of Mani Ratnam’s Tamil film ‘OK Kanmani’.

Watch the video song here:

