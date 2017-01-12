Shraddha and I are anytime friends, says Aditya Roy Kapur

Mumbai: Actor Aditya Roy Kapur, who will be seen sharing screen space with his “Aashiqui 2” co-star Shraddha Kapoor in upcoming film “OK Jaanu”, says the duo can call each other whenever they want as they are “anytime friends”.
Aditya and Shraddha will be seen together promoting the film on the second season of “Yaar Mera Superstar”.
Shraddha and Aditya shared on that show that they are on each others’ speed dial.
Asked whether they are four a.m. friends, Aditya said: “We can basically call each other whenever we want. We are anytime friends.”
The episode of “Yaar Mera Superstar” featuring Aditya and Shraddha will be aired on Saturday on Zoom.
Directed by Shaad Ali, “OK Jaanu” is slated to release on Friday.