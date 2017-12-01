Show taught Prerna about Indian mythology

Prerna Wanvari says her show “Chandrakanta” has been a learning experience for her, especially about the Indian mythology. “‘Chandrakanta’ has been a wonderful experience. The show has taught me many unknown facts about Rahukaal and Lord Vishnu. The battle with Iravati (Urvashi Dholakia) in the show has also taught me a lot of things that will help me in real life. I am thankful to Ekta Kapoor for letting me play Vishakha in the show,” Prerna said.