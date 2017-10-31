Show of Stupidity! 5 Indian daily soaps which are just too hard to digest

We have been watching Indian daily soaps since our childhood. After all, Indian daily soaps are like the thing to worship for the people of India which contains love, emotions, friendship, respect and so on. But if we analyse it carefully then, it shows nothing but a useless thing which can divert people’s mind the wrong way instead of giving good lessons from it.

There was a time when people worshipped shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kasautii Zindagii Kay and so on. However, this saas-bahu drama has created chaos in many households. But these shows lost their grip on the Indian audience when Colors TV brought meaningful content like Balika Vadhu, Uttaran and so on in which they have had focused on the social issue of the country like child marriages. However, in this race of TRPs, those shows too lost their plot and became worse to watch.

Since, there have been many shows airing on the Indian Television which not only have useless content, but also it has been faking things, as well as playing with Indian viewers’ mind with its high level of stupidity.

So, let’s take a look on those highly stupid Indian daily soaps which have been fooling Indian audiences in terms of content –

Pehredaar Piya Ki

First and most recent has to be the one and only Pehredaar Piya Ki! Pehredaar Piya Ki was such a weird and disgusting show on Indian Television which has shown a 9-year-old kid gets married to a 19-year-old girl. In this country, where we fight against women safety, this show has literally shown a kid stalking an older girl shamelessly.

Thapki Pyaar Ki

Thapki Pyaar Ki was yet another awful show on the Indian television. The soap has surely given thapki (pat) on everyone’s back so forcefully, when they showed weird love story in which a gorilla fell in love with the female lead of the show. Now, we are giving you all the authorities to give an opinion on it. Do you want to appreciate the director for his creativity or stupidity?

Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki

Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki will surely give a Strong Kasam to the viewers to watch this illogical creation. The show shows the female lead dead in order to save her love – male lead. However, she took a rebirth and came back to him. Now, hilariously, the love is so eternal that she takes birth again and meets her old love whom she left when he was in his thirties. However, if you ever watched it carefully, then you would realise that the male lead is still in his thirties after her re-birth.

Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki

Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki must have given shakti (power) to its viewer to watch the show constantly. The show had started with a social message however the characterisation is nil. The lead character of the show is a transgender but she was unaware of the fact until she got married to a boy. Now, if you try to find the logic behind this then you would get to know that every person would directly know about their sexuality from their childhood only.

Saath Nibhana Saathiya

Saath Nibhana Saathiya is definitely the best (oops worst) way to end this list which can make everyone cringe. Well, when Gopi’s husband Ahem died in the show, Gopi gets a shock and becomes a senseless woman. However, her saas finds out that there is a lookalike of Ahem whose name is Jaggi. Illogically, Gopi’s saas finds out that Jaggi is an illicit son of her husband and his ex-girlfriend. In the progress, after bringing Jaggi in the house, he falls in love with his sister-in-law Gopi and at the time of marriage she gets her senses back and becomes normal. Slow claps to the creativity of the makers.