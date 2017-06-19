Short films are quicker, to the point: Bhumi Pednekar

New Delhi: Actress Bhumi Pednekar, who has featured in a short film themed on love and lust, says the advantage in the format is that they are quicker and to the point. The short film is helmed by Zoya Akhtar. Asked if she feels short films are a better way to connect with the audience than feature films, Bhumi told IANS over phone from Mumbai: “No, I don’t think either works better than the other. Unfortunately, the audience for feature films is larger, so automatically you are connecting with a larger bunch.”

Bhumi, who made her Bollywood debut in 2014 with the National Award winning film “Dum Laga Ke Haisha”, feels that every story has a certain space. “Every story needs a certain amount of time. I think we should do justice to the story and see in what format it works. But, yes, having said that, the advantage of short films is that it’s quicker, faster and to the point, instead of lurking around a subject. It directly goes for the kill,” added the 27-year-old actress.

Short films are “definitely more impactful”, she said. “Unfortunately, in our country we don’t have an audience that’s exposed to these films. It’s sad, but I feel gradual change is happening because of the internet. Because of it, there is so much material available now and there are enthusiasts who take out the time and actually go watch these films. I am glad it’s happening,” she said.

Bhumi is currently busy promoting her forthcoming film “Toilet: Ek Prem Katha”, which also stars National Award winning actor Akshay Kumar and veteran actor Anupam Kher. She will also soon be seen with her “Dum Laga Ke Haisha” co-star Ayushmann Khurrana in the upcoming film “Shubh Mangal Savdhan”.