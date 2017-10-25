Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#IndiavsNewZealand
#BiggBoss11
#ElphinstoneStampede
#MannKiBaat
#RyanMurder
#Rohingyas
#GauriLankesh
#TajMahalControversy
#AarushiVerdict
#FIFAU17WorldCup2017
Home / Entertainment / Shooting love scenes with Colin Farrell was easy for Nicole Kidman

Shooting love scenes with Colin Farrell was easy for Nicole Kidman

— By PTI | Oct 25, 2017 06:54 pm
FOLLOW US:

Nicole Kidman says it was easy for her to film intimate scenes with Colin Farrell as he made her feel comfortable. The 50-year-old actor, who plays Farrell’s wife in the upcoming psychological thriller “The Killing of a Sacred Deer” says the scenes needed to be shot aesthetically as they form an important part of the narrative, reports Entertainment Tonight.

“I think from the minute (Colin and I) met, I just felt safe, which is always a great place to be with another actor. As soon as I take myself out of the equation, it’s just the storytelling. These particular scenes are very much needed for the relationship. They say so much,” says Kidman.


Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK

  • Shutting out media sunlight

    The Rajasthan Government could not have anticipated the widespread protests against the ordinance aimed at controlling the reporting and investigation…

  • Discernible anger against BJP

    The prestige connected with winning the ensuing assembly elections particularly in Gujarat being Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state cannot…

  • Simultaneous polls challenging task

    Holding simultaneous elections to Lok Sabha and State Assemblies has come into focus once again after the Election Commission favouring…

  • BJP: Get real, deliver vikas

    If the BJP wanted the Tamil film Mersal to banish without a trace at the box-office, then it went about…

  • The challenge for Social Democrats is daunting

    Since the Second World War, the centre-right and centre-left parties have played a crucial role in rebuilding democracy in Western…