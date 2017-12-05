Shooting for ‘Junglee’ begins, to release on October 19
Mumbai: The shooting for actor Vidyut Jammwal‘s next film titled “Junglee” commenced on Tuesday. A photograph of the film’s clapboard was shared on the Twitter account of production company Junglee Pictures.
“Our next, ‘Junglee’ starring Vidyut Jammwal and directed by Chuck Russell goes on floors today! It’s set to release on Dussehra, October 19, 2018. ‘Junglee’,” the photograph was captioned .
Also Taran Adarsh shared a picture on Twitter along with captioned, “#Junglee shooting begins today [5 Dec 2017] in Thailand… The action-thriller is about a unique relationship between man and elephants… Produced by Junglee Pictures, it is directed by Chuck Russell [known for #TheMask, #Eraser and #TheScorpionKing]… Dussehra 2018 release.”
“Junglee” is about a unique relationship between man and elephants and has been locked for release on Dussehra on October 19 next year.
Backed by Junglee Pictures it is directed by Chuck Russell, who has helmed Hollywood films such as “The Mask”, “Eraser” and “The Scorpion King”.
“Junglee” is set to be an action-adventure thriller.
Vidyut, who was last seen in “Baadshaho”, essays the role of a veterinarian who, on his homecoming to his elephant reserve, encounters and fights an international poachers racket.