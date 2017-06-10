Shoot of Saif Ali Khan starrer Baazaar stalled by BMC

After many reports and speculations, Nikhil Advani finally not only kick-started his ambitious venture ‘Baazaar’ but even released its posters. The film, however, whilst shooting an important sequence, got into trouble with BMC (the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) recently.

The makers of the film left the BMC authorities miffed recently after setting up tents and parking vanity vans at a civic location without the permission of the corporation. The BMC officials received several complaints about the misuse of the ground after which they arrived at the location to stall the shoot and clear the spot. They even registered a complaint against the makers at Bhoiwada police station.

Confirming the same, assistant commissioner of F-North ward, Vishwas Mote stated that the makers indeed did not possess any permission from the BMC even though they had taken the permission of the police to shoot in the public location. He also revealed that as soon as they received a complaint they immediately took action against them and got the tents, as well as vehicles, removed.

Mote also called out to all filmmakers adding that the process of seeking permissions have been made easier for the filmmakers’ convenience and yet many do not follow the rules.

‘Baazaar’ that also marks the debut of veteran actor Vinod Mehra’s son Rohan Mehra is directed by Gaurav K Chawla and is slated to release in December this year.